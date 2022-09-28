Official: Gas leaks around 1/3 of Denmark’s CO2 emissions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions. Kristoffer Böttzauw, head of the Danish Energy Agency, said the emissions from the three gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 correspond to approximately 32% of annual Danish CO2 emissions. The Danish emissions in 2020 were of approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2.

