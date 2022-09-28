Typhoon Noru weakens over Vietnam, dumps rain in Thailand

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Typhoon Noru has weakened into a tropical storm over central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards with strong winds and putting Thailand on alert for more floods and downpours. There are no immediate reports of casualties after Noru made landfall south of Da Nang and quickly moved inland. Although losing strength, Noru dumped heavy rains, flooding villages while wind gusts caused damage to homes and uprooted trees. In neighboring Thailand, authorities braced for more flooding as Noru aimed for northern, northeastern and central regions still reeling from seasonal monsoon rains that caused rivers to overflow and filled up dams. Before hitting Vietnam, Noru left at least eight dead when it pummeled the northern Philippines.

