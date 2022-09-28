US waives federal law to boost diesel supply for Puerto Rico
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it is temporarily waiving a federal law and allowing foreign diesel deliveries to Puerto Rico as it faces a dwindling supply of fuel nearly two weeks after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the U.S. territory. Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after Puerto Rico’s governor requested that U.S. President Joe Biden temporarily suspend the Jones act, which requires that all goods transported to the island be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag. Homeland Security Security Alejandro Mayorkas said he temporarily waived the law “in response to urgent and immediate needs of the Puerto Rican people.”