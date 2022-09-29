4th leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden. Earlier, three leaks had been reported on the two underwater pipelines running from Russia to Germany. Two explosions were detected by seismologists and officials believe that the all the leaks were “deliberate actions.” Experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe. Sweden’s coast guards said Thursday that the fourth leak was off Sweden. All the leaks are in international waters.

