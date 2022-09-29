Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is poised to have its first unionized Starbucks store. Rank-and-file staff at an Albuquerque location of the coffee giant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday. The National Labor Relations Board conducted the election at the store at I-40 and Rio Grande Boulevard. The store was the first in New Mexico to take initial steps toward forming a labor union. Workers formally filed a petition for an election in July. A second store in Santa Fe is also looking to unionize. A representative for Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. More than 230 Starbucks branches nationwide have elected to unionize since late last year.

