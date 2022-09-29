Biden: ‘Our country hurts’ after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the entire United States “hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power and raised fear of a “substantial loss of life.” Biden went to the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a briefing on federal response efforts. The president says the storm could up as the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.” He also says he intends to visit Florida as soon as “conditions allow.” And he’ll go to Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Fiona before Ian struck Florida.

By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

