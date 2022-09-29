Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is unveiling a Pacific strategy designed to bolster U.S. engagement with more than a dozen island nations on issues including climate change and maritime security. The Biden administration is pledging to expand the U.S. diplomatic presence in the region and provide $810 million in new aid. The administration released the new strategy as President Joe Biden gets ready to meet with leaders on Thursday at the U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit. The Democratic president is looking to turn up engagement with Pacific Island nations as part of his broader effort to offer a counterweight to growing Chinese military and economic influence in the region.

