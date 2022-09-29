Case against source for Trump dossier advances, barely

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with their criminal case against an analyst who provided key details for a flawed dossier of ex-President Donald Trump, but the judge called his decision “an extremely close call.” Lawyers for Igor Danchenko asked a judge Thursday in federal court in Virginia to dismiss all charges against him. He’s accused of lying to the FBI about how he obtained the information used in the “Steele dossier,” which purported to detail connections between Trump and Russian intelligence. Danchenko’s lawyers say his answers to the FBI were technically true even if they weren’t particularly forthcoming. The judge said the defense arguments may be successful to a jury but were insufficient to warrant outright dismissal.

