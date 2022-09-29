Chloe goes for pared-down 1970s, riffing on disco in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Chloe got almost ready-to-dance at Thursday’s installment of Paris Fashion Week as designer Gabriela Hearst developed disco fever. She cracked open the strobe lighting, 1970s motifs and retro hair for a collection that while not exactly disco, was a very Hearst-for-Chloe version of it. Think pared down minimalist with occasional whooshes of dancefloor. Also on Tursday, Shang Xia used razor-sharp silhouettes to continue the brand’s exploration of minimalism. The spring collection was delivered in pastel colors and accessorized with chunky platform wedges.

