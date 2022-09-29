Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — The Finnish government says it will significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland’s border with Russia, banning Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference that the decision “aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland.” The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country’s international relations. It didn’t specify further. As of Sept. 1, Finland slashed the number of visas — including for tourism purposes — issued to Russian citizens to one-tenth of the typical number.

