Iran’s protesters chant from buildings amid crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian anti-government protesters have chanted from windows and rooftops in parts of Tehran. But there were no reports of street protests in the capital, where authorities have waged a fierce crackdown in recent days. It was not immediately clear whether that signaled a decline in the nationwide protests over the death earlier this month of a 22-year-old who was detained by the morality police. Iranian media have sporadically covered the demonstrations. That they did not report any new protests in the capital could mean that there weren’t any or that authorities have tightened media restrictions. There was also no sign of rubble in the streets of central Tehran early Thursday, as there had been following previous nightly street protests.

By The Associated Press

