Pakistani court acquits ex-PM’s daughter in corruption case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan’s capital has acquitted the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case. Thursday’s acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad comes four years after another anti-graft tribunal sentenced her to seven years in prison connected to the purchase of luxury apartments in London. Nawaz, who is the vice president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, said she was “thankful to God that justice has been done.” The court also acquitted her husband, Mohammad Sadar, who had been sentenced to one year in jail on charges of giving false information to investigators in 2018.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.