Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions to help speed up the processing of sexual assault kits. The news comes weeks after authorities confirmed that the man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher had not been charged in the 2021 case of the rape of a woman due to delays in processing a rape kit. Cleotha Henderson was eventually indicted in the case just days after he was arrested in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

