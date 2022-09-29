Wreck involving speeding truck in Uvalde kills 2, injures 10

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Uvalde, Texas, say two people were killed and 10 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez says U.S. Border Patrol agents saw the truck speeding Wednesday night on a highway outside of Uvalde and began pursuing it. The police chief says the truck eventually crashed into a large tractor-trailer and another vehicle near downtown Uvalde. He says all of the dead and injured were in the pickup truck. Uvalde was the site of a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.