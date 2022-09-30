Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare countercoup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen members of the army have appeared on Burkina Faso’s state broadcaster to declare they have overthrown the country’s coup leader. In a statement carried Friday night, their spokesman declared that Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba was no longer in control of the country. They say Capt. Ibrahim Traore is Burkina Faso’s new leader. Damiba and his allies had overthrown the democratically elected president only nine months ago, coming to power with promises of make the country more secure. However, violence has continued unabated and frustration with his leadership has grown in recent months.

By SAM MEDNICK and ARSENE KABORE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.