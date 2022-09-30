Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking coup fears

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Residents in the capital of Burkina Faso say gunfire rang out early in the morning and the state broadcaster has gone off the air, fueling fears that another coup is underway. The developments Friday come just after coup leader-turned-president Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba returned from a trip to the U.N. General Assembly. Damiba seized power in January, overthrowing Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president. He has faced mounting criticism over the unabated attacks by Islamic extremists, which had led to popular support for his takeover. Damiba had recently fired the country’s defense minister and named himself to the position.

By ARSENE KABORE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.