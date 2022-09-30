Kelsea Ballerini jumps heart-first into ‘Subject to Change’

New York (AP) — Kelsea Ballerini’s new album, “Subject to Change,” is a record traversing through love, heartbreak, infatuation, confusion and accountability. Despite recently announcing her five-year marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans was ending, the new project is far from a heartbreak album. “It’s the most upbeat record I’ve ever put out. But there’s so much more meat on the bones,” explained the pop-country songstress. Ballerini has writing credits on all 15 tracks of the album — her first since 2020’s pandemic-marred “Kelsea” — and only boasts one guest appearance, “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce.

