Louisiana man admits kidnapping and plan to dismember gays

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A 21-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to a grisly kidnapping, and his sworn statement says he planned to kill and dismember gays until he was caught or killed. Court documents show federal prosecutors agreed to drop hate crime and other charges against Chance Seneca of Lafayette when he pleaded guilty Thursday. Seneca was 19 when he handcuffed, choked, stabbed and slit the wrists of 18-year-old Holden White in June 2020, then called 911 and waited for police. White’s family identified him at the time, though court documents give only his initials.

