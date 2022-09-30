Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared that they are invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1, with China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstaining. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said before Friday’s vote that in the event of a Russian veto, the resolution would be put before the 193-member General Assembly where there are no vetoes to show that the world is “on the side of sovereignty and protecting territorial integrity.”

