Hermes unveils its Paris show, as Ukraine’s designers unite

PARIS (AP) — A giant crystal rock glowing upon the sand-colored carpet evoked a glamorous alien planet for Hermes’ champagne-sipping VIP guests at Saturday’s show at Paris Fashion Week. Earthen hues like browns, reds and yellows were used to to create designer Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s utilitarian, low key yet luxuriant universe for spring. Elsewhere, Ukraine’s top fashion designers used Paris Fashion Week to promote their war-battered industry. Designer Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood saw kink mating with art in a quirky collection. Kronthaler wove an aesthetic from yesteryear — medieval and renaissance nobles and peasants — into his drape-heavy silhouettes. Guests almost felt like they were at the theater.

