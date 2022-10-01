Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:58 AM

Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) on Saturday. It was centered about 210 miles (340 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).

The Center said the hurricane may strengthen somewhat, but could weaken again before making landfall.

Orlene is expected to pass over the Islas Marias, a former Mexican penal colony which the government is trying to convert into an ecotourism center.

Orelene is expected to make landfall Monday in Sinaloa state, in the region around the resort city of Mazatlan.

However, Orlene may bring heavy rains and high winds to the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta as it passes offshore. Puerto Vallarta closed its port to ship and boat traffic on Saturday as a precaution.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content