Residents leave Florida’s Pine Island, Hurricane Ian’s ruin

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and others are seeking to evacuate residents of Florida’s devastated Pine Island who rode out Hurricane Ian only to become stranded in their flooded homes. A volunteer group, Medic Corps, was flying residents off the island by helicopter on Saturday. One resident, Helen Koch, blew her husband a kiss and mouthed the words “I love you” before a helicopter carried her and seven of the couple’s 17 dogs to safety. Pine Island is the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast. The bridge to the island was heavily damaged by Ian, leaving it reachable only by boat or air. Some residents said they hadn’t seen anyone from outside the island for days.

