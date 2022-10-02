Cat. 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene is at Category 3 strength as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Orlene’s maximum sustained winds were up to 125 mph by Sunday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to roar past the Islas Marias, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. Then it’s likely to hit a sparsely populated, lagoon-dotted stretch of mainland by Monday night. Puerto Vallarta has closed its port to ship and boat traffic as a precaution.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.