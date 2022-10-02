Exit poll: Center-right GERB party will win Bulgarian vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggests that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, is the likely winner of the country’s parliamentary election. The Gallup International poll showed the GERB party earning 24.6% support and the reformist We Continue the Change pro-Western party of former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov capturing 18.9%. But will be an uphill task for Borissov to produce a stable governing coalition, since most political groups have already rejected any cooperation with his GERB party. The early election came after Petkov lost a no-confidence vote in June. He claimed afterward that Moscow had used “hybrid war” tactics to bring his government down.

