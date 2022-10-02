Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker has warned that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country. He urged security forces Sunday to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public security. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told Parliament that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.