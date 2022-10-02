Japan’s Kishida vows to regain trust in church controversy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will humbly listen to people’s “harsh voices” criticizing his governing party’s cozy ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church and help victims of its allegedly fraudulent businesses and huge donation collection. Kishida has come under fire in a widening scandal that has exposed decades of close ties between former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July, his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church, which has been accused of raking in huge donations by brainwashing adherents. Kishida has split public opinion by honoring Abe with a state funeral. Abe, on top of his divisive legacy, is now seen as a key figure behind the governing party’s church ties.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.