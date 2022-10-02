Latvian premier’s center-right party wins national election

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s ruling center-right party has won the most votes in the country’s general election. According to results released Sunday, Latvia’s centrist parties were the runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by Russia’s war in Ukraine. With over 99% of the votes counted, the prime minister’s New Unity party had taken 19% of the votes. Th opposition Greens and Farmers Union was second with 12.5% and the new centrist electoral alliance United List was third with 10.9%. None of the parties catering to Latvia’s ethnic Russian minority, which makes up more than 25% of the country’s 1.9 million people, managed to secure a seat in Parliament.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.