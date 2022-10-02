Latvian premier’s party emerges on top in general election

HELSINKI (AP) — Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ ruling center-right party has won the most votes in Latvia’s general election and centrist parties were runners-up. Pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote Saturday that was shaped by neighboring Russia’s war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic Russian minority. More than 97% of the votes were counted and initial results showed on Sunday that Karins’ New Unity party had taken 18.9% of votes. Th opposition Greens and Farmers Union was second with 12.8% and the new centrist electoral alliance United List was third with 11%.

