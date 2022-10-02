Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing in a packed stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson. Mahomes made NFL history by reaching 20,000 passing yards faster than anyone else. Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs, who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

