Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’
By SEUNG MIN KIM, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and DANICA COTO
Associated Press
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promises to “rebuild it all” after visiting Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Biden says he’s “committed to this island,” and acknowledges that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years. The president says Puerto Ricans “haven’t gotten the help in a timely way.” Power has been restored to about 90% of the island’s 1.47 million customers, but more than 137,000 others continue to struggle in the dark. Another 66,000 customers are without water.