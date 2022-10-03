Booker brands GOP Sen. Rand Paul as ‘barrier’ to progress

Democrat Charles Booker has railed against Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as a “barrier” to progress in a solo appearance on statewide television. Booker touted his plans to expand health care access, defended his support for abortion rights and said policymakers must deal with “climate chaos” that he linked to monster storms. With about a month left in the fall campaign, the Democratic Senate challenger had the stage to himself during the half-hour candidate program Monday night on Kentucky Educational Television. Paul was invited to debate Booker but did not participate. Paul is seeking a third Senate term in November.

