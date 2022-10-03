Bookish Bono: U2 singer to promote memoir with 14-city tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Bono’s next tour will be without U2 or a new album to support. He will, instead, be promoting his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1. Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 28 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid. Other stops include the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the 3Olympia Theatre in Bono’s native Dublin.

