Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China

HONG KONG (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a generic search bar and a link redirecting Chinese users to its page in Hong Kong, which is blocked on the mainland. The translation feature built into the Google Chrome browser also no longer functions for users in China. Google said in a statement that the Google Translate service was discontinued in China due to “low usage.” It is not clear how many users the service had.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.