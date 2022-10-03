Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico’s Pacific coast near Mazatlan

MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene has made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan. Authorities along the coast have suspended classes and set up shelters. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw.. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Orelene’s winds had slipped back to 85 mph before it hit Monday morning southeast of Mazatlan. Authorities didn’t immediately report damage, though electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, close to where the hurricane hit.

