Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico’s Pacific coast

MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene is heading toward Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan, and authorities along the coast have suspended classes and set up shelters. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Orelene’s winds slipped back to 100 mph early Monday. It was centered about 75 miles south of Mazatlan and was headed north at 9 mph early Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.