King Charles III in first engagement since queen’s death

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have visited Scotland in their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning period to remember Queen Elizabeth II ended. Large crowds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch. The royal couple were visiting to formally give city status to Dunfermline, the birthplace of another King Charles. Charles I, who reigned in the 17th century before his execution, was the last British monarch born in Scotland. Later Monday, Charles and Camilla will host a reception for around 300 guests at Edinburgh to celebrate the British South Asian community.

