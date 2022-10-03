Libya’s Tripoli government signs economic deals with Turkey

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — One of Libya’s rival governments has signed preliminary economic and maritime deals with Turkey in a move that has inflamed tensions with the other administration. The deals signaled a strengthening of ties between the allied administrations amid repeated international calls for Libyan elections. Monday’s deals will pave the way for further cooperation in the hydrocarbon and oil sectors. A gas deal is also expected. Turkey has been a prominent backer of Libya’s Tripoli-based government, currently headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. In 2019, Recep Tayipp Erdogan’s government helped thwart a year-long campaign by former eastern warlord Gen. Khalifa Hifter.

