Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show

PARIS (AP) — It was as much art fair as fashion show for designer Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of color. Iconic Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara collaborated on the designs showcased at Paris’ Pompidou Center Modern Art Museum. The display also pioneered the use of regenerative cotton. At Thom Browne, it was Versailles meets the Ming Dynasty — via American football — for the U.S. designer’s eccentric but luxuriant ready-to-wear treat. His floor sweeping, silken A-line gowns regally ushered past guests inside the ornate and gilded salons of the Paris Opera.

