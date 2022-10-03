Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash has issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. In October 2018, a Ford Excursion SUV which had been turned into a stretch limo crashed in Schoharie, New York, after blowing through a T-intersection. The driver and 17 people inside the vehicle were killed, along with two pedestrians. It was the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade, pushing lawmakers to pass a package of limo safety legislation.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.