UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian agency is warning that 5.7 million flood survivors in Pakistan will face a food crisis in the next three months. It said in a tweet on Monday that the agency and other humanitarian partners have scaled up their response and so far delivered aid to 1.6 million people directly affected by the deluges across Pakistan. It also said floodwater has receded by up to 78% in southwestern Sindh province, where outbreaks of waterborne diseases were on the rise. Such ailments have caused hundreds of deaths in the province since July.

