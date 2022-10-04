3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow 18-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo to avoid prison time. He will plead guilty to charges including being an accessory after the fact and providing a pistol to a person under 21. Prosecutors will recommend a suspended sentence and two years of probation at a sentencing hearing on May 30. Two others have entered plea agreements, leaving five other teenagers to face murder charges as adults and two in juvenile court. The March 7 shooting killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injured two girls.

