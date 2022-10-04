Bolsonaro, Lula fight for endorsements before Brazil runoff

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are starting to bring centrist allies to their camps as they campaign for their runoff election. Former President Da Silva led Sunday’s first round with 48% of the votes. Bolsonaro got 43%. On Tuesday, da Silva received a half-hearted endorsement from the fourth place, center-left candidate Ciro Gomes, who was once a key ally. Bolsonaro got endorsements of three governors in Brazil’s southeast, which is the country’s richest and most populous region.

