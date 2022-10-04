Detroit police release body cam video of fatal shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police have released body camera video of the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man who charged officers. The video was played Tuesday for reporters and showed officers pleading with Porter Burks to drop the knife. But Burks — who had a history of struggling with mental illness — didn’t drop the knife and after pacing in the middle of the street suddenly sprinted toward officers, who fired 38 shots in three seconds. Burks was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police Chief James White said both the country and the city have a mental health crisis.

