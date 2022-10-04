Louis Vuitton’s ‘blow up’ show caps energetic fashion season

PARIS (AP) — The funfair lights at Louis Vuitton sere shining as brightly as the starry front row for the vibrant and infectious spring collection from Nicolas Ghesquiere that capped Paris Fashion Week. Dramatic bursts of a tribal drum echoed across the cobbles of the Louvre, leading guests to a surreal world of circus mirrors, Las Vegas lights and myriad lattices of tent-like red latex where clothes were blown up. Earlier Tuesday, a more understated collection awaited guests attending Chanel at the Grand Palais Ephemere for one of the season finale’s other big draws. The Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white that seemed as if it had nothing to prove.

