Paris joins in TV boycott of World Cup games from Qatar

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris has decided against broadcasting World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, tells France Bleu Paris radio “there is the problem of the environmental impact.” He cited “air-conditioned stadiums” and also added “the conditions in which these facilities have been built are to be questioned as well.” The move comes despite the city’s football club, Paris Saint-Germain, being owned by Qatar Sports Investments. A growing number of French cities are also refusing to erect screens to publicly broadcast World Cup matches.

