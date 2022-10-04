Ukraine’s foreign minister pledges to export grain to Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister is promising that his country will do all it can to keep exporting grain to Africa. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba began a tour of the continent on Monday in Senegal where he met with President Macky Sall, who is also the current chairman of the African Union. While Senegal was one of the African countries that abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sall has prominently advocated for Ukraine and Russia to resume their grain exports to Africa. Kuleba said that Ukraine “will do our best until the last breath to continue exporting Ukrainian grain to Africa and the world for food security.”

