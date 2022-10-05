Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says an 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran has left the country for Oman. The state-run IRNA news agency published video of Baquer Namazi boarding a Royal Oman air force jet, apparently in Tehran. It said Namazi left the country Wednesday. Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman had thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” Namazi to Muscat. Jared Genser, a Washington-based lawyer representing the Namazi family, shared a photo of Namazi on the plane in a suit and tie. Namazi will head from Oman to Abu Dhabi for surgery.

By MATTHEW LEE and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.