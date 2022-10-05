Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
By MATTHEW LEE and JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says an 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran has left the country for Oman. The state-run IRNA news agency published video of Baquer Namazi boarding a Royal Oman air force jet, apparently in Tehran. It said Namazi left the country Wednesday. Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman had thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” Namazi to Muscat. Jared Genser, a Washington-based lawyer representing the Namazi family, shared a photo of Namazi on the plane in a suit and tie. Namazi will head from Oman to Abu Dhabi for surgery.