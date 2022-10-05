Lula receives fresh endorsements ahead of Brazil election
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday ahead of a tight election on Oct. 30. Simone Tebet, a center-right candidate who came third in Sunday’s election with 4% of the votes, said Wednesday she will back da Silva. She joined former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, a highly respected figure in business circles, who made a similar announcement Wednesday. Political analyst Carlos Melo says the announcements were symbolic and could bring crucial votes to da Silva. The leftist Workers’ Party candidate came close to an outright victory on Sunday, receiving over 48% of the votes. Far-right Bolsonaro got 43%.