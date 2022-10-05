Pakistan’s army chief meets with US defense secretary

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says the country’s powerful army chief has met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other officials in Washington. Bajwa’s trip to the United States this week comes ahead of his retirement after an extended six-year tenure. In Wednesday’s statement, the military said Bajwa thanked U.S. officials for sending aid to flood-hit Pakistan, where deluges since mid-June have killed nearly 1,700 people. Pakistan has been ruled by the elected civilian leadership since 2008 when the former military dictator Gen. Pervez Musharraf resigned, but the military still maintains a significant influence there.

