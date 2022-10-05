Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion

ATLANTA (AP) — A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. The latest reporting undercuts Walker’s claims that he didn’t know who the woman was. The Daily Beast says that the woman was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child together years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker again said it wasn’t a convenient time. Walker has called the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie.” The Daily Beast says the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.